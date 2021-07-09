Synergy Financial Management LLC Invests $304,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

HD traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.06. 82,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.35 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $341.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

