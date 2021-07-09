Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

YTRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

