Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 8,367 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.91. 1,294,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,940,700. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $342.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

