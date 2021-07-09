Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $298,000 Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 263,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 250,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,438. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $3,398,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,390,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

