Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.29. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORA. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,133 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,152,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.36. 1,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.