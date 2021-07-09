NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,601. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 80,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

