Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. VEREIT makes up 0.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

NYSE VER traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $47.34. 42,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,427. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.