Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.02. 5,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,828. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,609 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.