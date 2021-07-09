Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $376,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.06. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,004. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.