Atom Investors LP Sells 104,986 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 104,986 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,682,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

