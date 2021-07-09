78,200 Shares in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Bought by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $38,925,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $9,930,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $9,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $4,450,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CarLotz alerts:

NASDAQ LOTZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62. CarLotz, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.