Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 12,472 Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XL. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $715,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $837,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 74.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 742,836 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XL traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 64,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,389. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42. XL Fleet Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

