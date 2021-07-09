26,500 Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $15,385,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,080,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $169,000.

SV remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. 79,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,078. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

