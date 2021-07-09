Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,900 Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition by 856.8% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,204. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

