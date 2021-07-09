Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Clever Leaves as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth $3,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth $617,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,102. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

