TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 9.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 1,172,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,145,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

TAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

