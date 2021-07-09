Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $418.00

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.44), with a volume of 917116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 385.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.