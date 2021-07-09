Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.41 and last traded at $76.57. Approximately 1,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 54.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 696,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,353,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,710,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,251.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,560 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

