American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 12,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,072,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

AFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $891.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $8,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after purchasing an additional 649,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 307,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

