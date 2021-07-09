Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New $962,000 Investment in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CONX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONX by 2,404.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,004 shares in the last quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.