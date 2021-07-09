Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 757,729 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,489 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. 448,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,322. The company has a market cap of $536.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.43. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60.

In related news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,893.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,646 shares of company stock worth $529,118. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

