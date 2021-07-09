Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVOK. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth $975,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,542,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth $244,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth $488,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seven Oaks Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SVOK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,181. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.