Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $218.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.17 million to $219.65 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $184.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $875.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADUS traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.02. 2,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,589. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.