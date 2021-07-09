Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.75 Million

Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post $242.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.38 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $920.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 74,505.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock remained flat at $$65.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.