Dusk Network (DUSK) Tops One Day Volume of $8.48 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $42.33 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00055139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.90 or 0.00904808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005192 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

