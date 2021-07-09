Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post $244.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 946,668 shares of company stock worth $91,678,132.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $106.87. 24,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,258. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

