Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.37. Illumina reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,338. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.34. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

