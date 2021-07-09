Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Provenire Capital LLC

Provenire Capital LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 6.5% of Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.93. The stock had a trading volume of 151,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

