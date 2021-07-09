Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 700,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,243,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

