1,625 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.54. 47,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

