Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 58.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $491.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

