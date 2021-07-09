iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up 10.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned approximately 1.83% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.