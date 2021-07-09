3,429 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.26. 261,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,181,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

