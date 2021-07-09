Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.34. 8,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,155. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

