Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,046 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

