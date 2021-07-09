Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $714,000 Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 97,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,486,000.

Shares of IVAL stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58.

