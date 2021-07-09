Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.53. 3,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $105.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

