Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zynga has been benefiting from strength in live services, product introductions and growth in international markets. Robust performance of five popular franchises — CSR Racing, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! — is driving the company’s top line besides recent releases like Farmville 3. Moreover, acquisition of Peak and Rollic expands Zynga’s mobile-gaming portfolio, which will drive prospects in the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Zynga is losing opportunities in the rapidly growing e-sports market to the likes of Take Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard. Moreover, stiff competition from the likes of EA, NetEase Games and SciGames Interactive is an overhang.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.51.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 525,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,528,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $188,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,648,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after buying an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zynga by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after buying an additional 512,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after buying an additional 1,463,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

