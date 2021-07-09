Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.84 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $11,333.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

