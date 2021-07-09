American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 67,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

