Handshake Trading Down 1.1% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $82.10 million and approximately $369,392.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.65 or 0.06458980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.34 or 0.01501894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00402917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00150643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.14 or 0.00627023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.00414820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.17 or 0.00334703 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 403,206,453 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

