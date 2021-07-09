Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.80. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. 209,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.66. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.