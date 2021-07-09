Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.80. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. 209,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.66. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.