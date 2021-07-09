CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.04 Million

Analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report $32.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.62 million. CareCloud reported sales of $19.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $133.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $135.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTBC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

MTBC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,211. The company has a market cap of $112.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,464. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

