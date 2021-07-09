BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $1,017.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $944.00 to $1,017.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.38.

Shares of BLK traded up $17.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $894.21. 855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $866.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $902.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 37.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

