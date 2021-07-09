Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,262 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

