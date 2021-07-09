East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Lifted by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,319 shares during the period. East West Bancorp accounts for about 4.3% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of East West Bancorp worth $24,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. 13,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

