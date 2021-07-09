Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 1,761 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,488,000.

QUAL stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.09. 1,825,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74.

