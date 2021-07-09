Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,764 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up 2.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $15,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

