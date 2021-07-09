UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of UCBJF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

