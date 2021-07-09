Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HGEN. Roth Capital upped their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 134,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $990.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,993,443 shares of company stock worth $36,524,881. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

